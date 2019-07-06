This Social Media Celebrity Makes 10 Times Annually What the British Prime Minister Makes - Report

Abigail Ratchford, nicknamed the “Queen of Curves,” took social media monetization to a new level, making $900,000 a year from her Instagram and Snapchat and $1,250,000 from her calendar sales.

The 27-year old social media celebrity says she wants to use her experience to encourage others to use their social media to reach similar success, according to the Daily Mirror report.

"I attribute my success to my perseverance, believing in myself 100 percent, my creativity, the way I treat others who I work with, and never taking failure to heart,” she said, according to the Mirror.

She says her first photoshoots were “accidental,” but then major magazines noticed her, with Esquire, Maxim, Playboy and Sports Illustrated making her business offers.

Now, she has 9 million followers on Instagram and millions devotees on Snapchat, enabling her to strike contracts with big brands, who pay her for the endorsement of their products.

"I have big contracts with Ignite and Fashion Nova per month, I also have my own app where people need to pay to subscribe each month for exclusive content,” she said, adding that she lent her Snapchat to a promo company for $25,000 a month. She also earns almost $8,000 per ad post.

Her cumulative yearly income is more than 10 times the official salary of outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who earns roughly $188,300 per year for running a country, the Daily Mirror report says.

“Connect with the right people, be nice to everyone you work with, build solid working relationships, don’t listen to haters, it’s just white noise, cancel it out and have tunnel vision on your goals and dreams,” Ratchford suggests, adding that people interested in social media influencer career would do well to “be creative” and “scope out the best photographers, videographers, locations etc.”