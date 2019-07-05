A spokesman for the AfD reportedly explained that the image was used deliberately to describe the mainstream nature of a certain “extremist” left-wing organisation.

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has committed a possible gaffe while choosing an image for its new platform aimed "against left-wing extremism", Ruhr24 reports.

As the media outlet points out, the party apparently sought to use the picture of Joseph Stalin to illustrate a post "Interventionist Left", but instead used a joke image of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone portrayed as the famous Soviet leader.

Lustig: Die AfD startet eine Plattform „gegen linke Gewalt“, und scheitert bereits daran, die richtigen Bilder aus dem Netz zu klauen - statt Josef Stalin zeigt die Partei versehentlich ein Reddit-Scherzbild von Sylvester Stallone pic.twitter.com/iwXJA4gIOq — Martin Eimermacher (@marteimer) 4 июля 2019 г.

​An AfD spokesman told DPA, however, that this wasn’t a mistake, claiming that this particular image was used show that "the described left-wing extremist organisation is too mainstream".