Netizens Outraged As Indian Villagers Kill Leopard (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): The killing of a helpless leopard by villagers in the Indian state of Karnataka is evoking anger from social media users, who expressed their anger that the killing took place despite the presence of forest officials.

Locals were on the hunt for the leopard as it allegedly attacked two villagers last week. On Wednesday, it was spotted near a tree, and villagers from the state’s Chitradurga district swiftly killed it.

In the heart-wrenching video, locals can be seen charging at the leopard with sticks and other makeshift weapons. The leopard then runs towards the swarm of people as if to ward them off. But the angry villagers overpower the isolated wild beast and the leopard is then found lying unconscious in a field within a matter of seconds.

A leopard beaten to death by villagers in Karnataka's Chitradurga. All this in the presence of forest officials. Watch the video, will make you think who the real wild animals are. @WeAreBangalore @prernabindra @leofsaldanha #Wildlife #leopard pic.twitter.com/sjTsXASpf9 — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) July 3, 2019

Just as the video clip was posted on social media, Indians were quick to condemn the act.

Hope strict action is taken against the concerned officials if any wrong is found out. Wildlife needs to be protected. — prit (@PritSarka) July 3, 2019

Strict action agst the staff,who seems were helpless. Sad — RAJESH ASHAR (@rajeshashar) July 5, 2019

I don't believe in God but I want to. God must punish every killers, murderers, rapists, politicians, lawmakers, etc. and esp. those who is involved in lynching. — Together We Can (@urlivelyfriend) July 5, 2019

unfortunate incident !!!! The Karnataka forest dept. personnel should have protected the cub !!!! — anil bilgi (@anil_bilgi) July 4, 2019

Mismanagement by staffs I would say. This is not how MAC should get mitigated.

Staffs should have arranged a safe exit for the animal an should have cordoned the area. This shows the pathetic state of forest training in karnataka @aranya_kfd @ParveenKaswan @SudhaRamenIFS — RAVISANKAR MULLATH (@agnivrishti) July 4, 2019

Barbarianism....



A leopard has been beaten to death by Villagers in Karnataka's Chitradurga. pic.twitter.com/movk9PPZz4 — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, one netizen said the leopard’s pain could have been eased by using a gun.

A gun would've been more efficient? pic.twitter.com/Oxo52YUG82 — Richard E. Stone (@StoneRicharde1) July 3, 2019

