Model Ireland Baldwin Strips Off for Sizzling Beach Photo to Celebrate Body Positivity

The model has revealed in the past that it took her a while to find self-love, after she suffered from anorexia and other eating disorders when she was younger.

Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, has shared a nude Independence Day message about body positivity.

The model, 23, who has struggled with body issues in the past, posted a Polaroid snap of herself standing on a beach in the altogether.

Baldwin accompanied the sizzling snap with an impassionate caption. “Love your body. Respect your body,” she wrote.

“Spend your remaining time on this earth with people who love you and make you feel good and if you don’t have many of those people, get out and go look for them. Some of y’all are taking this whole life thing so damn seriously... and it’s so not worth it,” she concluded.

Last year, Ireland, who has featured in Vanity Fair, Elle, and Marie Claire, revealed her past battle with anorexia.

She recalled how she would "eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until [she] couldn't feel [her] legs right before bed."

Baldwin said it was negative comments on social media that inculcated these habits in her.

"Anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights,” she shared.

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self-love and acceptance.”