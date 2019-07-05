Russian Government Official Fired Over Nude Playboy Photos

Anna Anufrieva, a Russian official from the city of Tyumen, has been fired for participating in an erotic photo session for Playboy Russia’s Playmate of the Year competition, Russian media reported, citing government agencies.

Anufrieva, 27, confirmed in an interview that she had left her post.

“I made a decision to leave. It’s unethical to discuss why: I respect my employer and would rather not discuss it,” she said.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Lazy morning Публикация от AnnaAnufrieva (@annet_anufrieva) 11 Июн 2019 в 1:59 PDT

In her Playboy Russia profile, Anufrieva is said to be a “government official.” However, in her Instagram account, she self-identifies as a “depilation wizard”.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Что легче обнажить - тело или душу?) Публикация от AnnaAnufrieva (@annet_anufrieva) 14 Июн 2019 в 10:02 PDT

Earlier in May, Anufrieva published a set of nude photos on the Playboy Russia competition website. In her profile, she noted she is interested in music, book collection, poetry, sports, history and movies. She also asserted that she dreams of moving to Europe. As of this writing, her profile had a 159 likes, second only to culture-mate Daria Vorontsova, who leads with 171 likes.