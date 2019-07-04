'Stan Lee Turning in His Grave': Tom Holland's Approval of 'Gay Spider-Man' Concept Rattles Twitter

While a considerable number of social media users did not seem happy with the prospects of altering Spider-Man's sexuality, some went on to recall what the late comic book legend Stan Lee had to say on the matter.

Hollywood star Tom Holland, who portrayed the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Peter Parker in several movies, has recently announced that he'd “of course” be okay if his character were to be identified as gay in a future film, the HuffPost reports.

"The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. t doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person", Holland said, noting that while he can't really talk about the future of his character, he does "know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years".

As the media outlet points out, this reveal comes after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during an interview last month that an LGBTQ superhero would be “coming soon”.

"We haven’t been shy about saying that that’s coming, and that there’s much more prominent LGBT heroes in the future", he said.

News of this development quickly spread across social media, with a number of netizens appearing less than thrilled by it.

Thats cool and all but id much prefer a already established Lgbtq character to get some screen time. Or create new characters who you can make any ethnicity or sexual orientation. — TwitchyLexLuthor (@TwitchyLex) 2 июля 2019 г.

I agree make new characters new Disney princesses new super heroes to feed that demographic why do we need to change existing characters to do that? What's next Peter Parker gay cross dresser by day spiderman in rainbow colors by night? https://t.co/pUXyd7ifhd — The Jokester Mr. J🃏 #ISTANDWITHVIC (@TheJokester_MrJ) 4 июля 2019 г.

JUST STOP!!!!!!

Spiderman had several girlfriends throughout his comic book history!!!

If you want a "gay" spider powered superhero



WRITE ONE AND GIVE HIM A NAME!!!!!



But "Spiderman" is already taken. — Craig Cochrane (@ccochrane64) 4 июля 2019 г.

Gay Spiderman? Someone put the Micheal Scott meme where he says NO! GOD DAMMIT PLEASE NO! NNNNNOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! — I'm Not Creative 22 (@ImNotCreative25) 4 июля 2019 г.

Some were also quick to recall what the legendary comic book creator Stan Lee had to say on the matter.

Stop it. If yall made Spiderman gay Stan Lee would be turning in his grave 💀 pic.twitter.com/i7sr3UXlec — febujjxchal (@febujjxchal) 3 июля 2019 г.

And others quipped about what other changes Marvel could potentially introduce to its creations.