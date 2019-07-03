Register
03 July 2019
    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Fabricio Werdum of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at the Park Theater on July 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

    Challenge Accepted: UFC Champs, Film Stars Perform Fantastic Spinning Hook Kicks to Open Bottles

    © AFP 2019 / Christian Petersen
    The viral bottle cap challenge has engulfed the whole of the internet in the past few days, with many celebrities from all walks of life, including singer John Mayer and actor Jason Statham, trying their hand, or rather leg in the stunt. Other netizens have shortly followed suit, most naturally.

    Former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has boasted perfect accuracy as it took him one kick to push open three plastic bottles simultaneously, as follows from a video he posted on Instagram.

    The Brazilian sportsman, who has grabbed 23 wins and suffered 8 losses throughout his career, didn’t engage in the endeavour by chance: the stunt comes as part of the viral bottle cap challenge, whereby participants are supposed to screw off a bottle cap without shaking or moving in any way the bottle itself.

    The clips netizens upload must be shot in slow-motion for greater effect, most certainly.

    What is now known as #bottlecapchallenge is taking the internet by storm, largely thanks to the videos earlier posted by UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway, closely followed by another UFC star, featherweight champ Conor McGregor.

    Holloway also challenged singer John Mayer, who surprised sceptics with a spin kick any MMA fighter would be envious of. Mayer in his turn prompted actor Jason Statham, aged 51, to partake, and the latter took on the task with a perfectly dramatic ninja-like facial expression.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Bottle cap challenge

    Публикация от jasonstatham (@jason_statham_official_page35)

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me. I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge

    Публикация от John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer)

