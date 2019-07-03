Register
18:31 GMT +303 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Martina Big

    'Race-Changing' German Stuns Netizens With Her Plans to Get World’s Biggest Boobs

    © Photo: Martina BIG - Malaika Kubwa / facebook
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Thirty-year-old Martina Big made headlines when she underwent a series of tanning injections to darken her skin as she self-identified as “black”; she also had her breasts enhanced to look voluptuous. However, she is not going to stop there; she wants the world’s biggest rack.

    Social media users have been left shocked and confused by the recent TV appearance of a “race-changing” model from Germany, Martina Big, who announced that she plans to get her breasts enhanced with implants weighing 20 litres. The woman revealed her transformation plans on the British show This Morning.

    The ethnically European 30-year-old, who made her skin darker with melanin injections, already has a 70S cup size, rated to be the biggest breasts in Europe, and carries 6.3 litres on each side but prepares for the extra load every day with weight training to become strong and muscular.

    To demonstrate her strength, the model lifted up two 18-litre bottles, which were brought to the studio for this experiment. When the baffled host expressed disbelief that she intended to carry the weight of a suitcase on her chest, Big insisted that she is going to go on with her powerlifting training until she can comfortably carry her giant breasts without any discomfort.

    Possibly daily struggles, like bending or putting her shoes on, do not scare her either: she claims that her husband, who has also turned to plastic surgery to change his skin tone, would help her. Although she admitted that one day, when she grows older, she might downsize, she said that her wish now is to “go bigger, bigger and bigger.”

    “I like big breasts. When I got started I liked 2,000cc and then I wanted more and more. My implants can handle it, my skin can handle it - and now I have 6,000 cc and I'm planning step by step,” she said, as cited by The Daily Mail, revealing that she attends her surgeon on a weekly basis to get her implants pumped with more saline.

    Martina Big claimed: “I can see them and feel them [growing]. It’s really interesting. I like this.”

    The commenters online found her cravings, as well as the fact that a doctor is willing to perform these procedures, as disturbing, to say the least.

    ​Many suggested she needs to visit a therapist rather than a surgeon.

    ​Many called on the showrunners to stop inviting her and suggested that they were probably sponsoring her craze by paying for interviews.

    Related:

    'Race-Changing' Model Infuriates Netizens Claiming Her Babies Will Be Black
    'Race-Changing' German Model Seeks to Move to Africa After 'Going Black'
    Tags:
    plastic surgery, breast enhancement, boob job, Germany, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse