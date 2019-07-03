Huge Fan: Extra Hot Brazilian Miss BumBum Poses to Support Argentinian Footballers (Photos)

Her obsession with Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi was so obvious, that, according to reports, the player's wife even made Messi block the model on Instagram.

Brazilian-born model and ex-miss BumBum Suzy Cortez posed in a blue and white Argentina top for some hot photos to support the team before their game against Brazil in the Copa America championship.

Almost 2 million of her followers took note of the model's notorious derrière as the girl was holding two giant balloons representing the number 10, which is the jersey number of Lionel Messi, Suzy's favourite player.

Unfortunately for the Argentinian football players, such support didn't help them during the match, which ended 2-0 for Brazil.

Suzy wrote: "Fan number one! I love football and for the sake of the sport today I'm cheering for the victory of the best player in history Lionel Messi and Argentina in Belo Horizonte. #GoMessi".