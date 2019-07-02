Prince Harry ‘Ignored’ Meghan Yet Again, Royal Fans Claim

The Sussexes took some time off from parenthood and visited one of the two London games meant to promote American baseball on British soil, and all of their gestures certainly appeared to be in the cross-hairs of eagle-eyed netizens.

Newly-minted mother Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on Saturday as she joined her husband Harry to watch the New York Yankees play against the Boston Red Sox in London, but some royal fans suspect Prince Harry did not care much about his better half’s presence.

Camera footage emerged online showing Harry turn to a friend exactly at the time Meghan chose to start a conversation – a moment that did not escape the attention of eagle-eyed royal fans, who immediately took to social media to pick up on the awkward moment.

“Is it my imagination or is Harry ignoring her?”, wrote one…

…while another another weighed in arguing that Harry frequently does this.

Love how this guy doesn’t give a hoot about standing up in front of her and completely blocking her😂 — ✨SummerSparkles✨ (@summersparks56) 1 июля 2019 г.

Well of course Harry is ignoring her, he really doesn't love her. He was conned into marrying her.https://t.co/rsoK8usppM — dpbrown1953 (@dpbrown1953) 2 июля 2019 г.

The good news is looks like Harry’s ignoring her. Harry’s always disliked the attention from the media up until mm & from his recent pictures it looks as though his patience with her obsession for attention is growing thin. pic.twitter.com/btHC8qLWpR — Jeannie (@ViragoVee) 1 июля 2019 г.

A number of people noted that Meghan’s reaction to the supposed snub was hilarious, as she puts a smile on her face after a moment’s hesitation and engages in an activity other than fighting for her husband’s attention.

The look on her face as she turns around after being completely ignored was priceless. Like barbie in toy story, fake smile then unscrew smile when no one looking. — BananaLlama (@banan4llma) 1 июля 2019 г.

Some commented that it would be good to make a listicle of episodes in which she has faced similar reactions from Harry, implying such incidents are numerous.

Someone needs to made of video of all of the times she got ignored. The seconds she notice it are priceless lmao — Courtney (@Courtjase1) 1 июля 2019 г.

The Sussexes attended the first of a two-game series over the weekend being held to promote American baseball in the UK. Before the first pitch they were heartily welcomed and presented with a Yankees shirt and a Red Sox baby bodysuit for their month-year-old son Archie.