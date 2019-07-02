UnwantedIvanka: US First Daughter Gets Memed Over Awkward G20 Appearance

Over the past few days, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has taken a lot of flak for a now-viral video from the G20 gathering in Osaka, Japan, where she is awkwardly attempting to join a grown-up conversation.

Ivanka Trump has become a walking meme since journalist Erin Ryan asked Twitterians to photoshop the businesswoman-cum-presidential adviser into famous photos throughout world history, where her presence would be just as appropriate as at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Somebody please photoshop Ivanka the unwelcome interloper boxing way above her weight into the following:

- Megan Rapinoe’s goal celebration

- Nixon-Elvis meeting

- Beyoncé’s Coachella performance

- Curies’ lab

- constitutional convention

- cast of Big Little Lies — Erin *crosstalk* Ryan (@morninggloria) 30 июня 2019 г.

As anticipated, Twitter lost itself to imagination and doctored dozens of photographs, appearing to show Ivanka at various events, including the 1945 Yalta Conference, where she's sitting next to then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Soviet Union's Joseph Stalin.

Ivanka on the USS Missouri, accepting the Japanese surrender for WWII. pic.twitter.com/ZRs7b0B10H — Green Mountain Bear (@greenmtnbear) 30 июня 2019 г.

In the blink of an eye, #UnwantedIvanka became a trending Twitter hashtag, with users relentlessly sharing their chef-d'oeuvres online:

Naturally, some couldn't resist turning to pop culture and inserted photos of Ivanka into iconic images and even movies and TV shows:

I was clearly late to all of the primo #unwantedivanka memes... pic.twitter.com/OFUGB6nddF — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) 1 июля 2019 г.

The memes were inspired by a video from the G20 summit, released by the French Presidential palace via Instagram, where Ivanka is trying to butt into a conversation between the UK's departing Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and IMF head Christine Lagarde.

American Crown Princess Ivanka attempts to intervene in conversation among grownups Theresa May, Christine Lagarde, Emmanuel Macron & Justin Trudeau in excruciating clip released by @Elysee Palace. pic.twitter.com/Mc5QfzOPBp — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) 30 июня 2019 г.

​It may seem that Ivanka is desperately trying to offer her opinion to the quartet, while they are disregarding her, but an official from Macron's office has just told POLITICO that the Élysée didn't mean to embarrass POTUS's daughter.

In the statement, the palace, however, admitted that the Instagram story was made against the backdrop of a "larger narrative in the US about Ivanka's diplomatic role and that goes beyond us, of course".

US President Donald Trump has consistently been slammed for giving his daughter a role in the White House, while many critics have trashed Ivanka for having no real diplomatic qualification to be part of the US delegation at the G20 Summit, let alone the current US administration.