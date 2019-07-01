Ivanka Trump Subscribes to EXO Twitter After Meeting With K-Pop Band in Seoul

Earlier it was reported that the group was invited to the Blue House (the residence of the Korean head of state) because the Trump family are huge fans of them.

Daughter and right hand of US President Donald Trump – Ivanka – is reported to follow the official Twitter account of the popular K-pop boy band, EXO, after meeting in Seoul.

© Photo : Twitter screenshot Ivanka Trump following EXO on Twitter

On Sunday, the group attended a high-profile meeting between the US and South Korean leaders in the Blue House. According to some reports, the children of the POTUS’ daughter are huge fans of EXO.

Ivanka Trump met EXO back in 2018, during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where the boy band has performed at the closing ceremony.

remember when exo was held at gunpoint and made to meet ivanka trump at the olympics pic.twitter.com/rDVP56jPo8 — ً (@jjunmyoen) June 29, 2019

​During the meeting in the Blue House this year, EXO gifted the Trump family with their lastest CD, ‘Love Shot’.