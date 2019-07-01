Watch Tyson Fury Challenge Journo Joy Phelps to Guzzle Bottle of Beer in Exchange for Interview

​When challenging a show host, the boxer was heard saying to the journo: “You might be an American, but we are in Scotland!”

British heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury forced a female journalist to consume an entire bottle of beer in exchange for an interview with him.

The girl, Michelle Joy Phelps, that took the challenge in front of 1,000 spectators uploaded the video to her Twitter page.

. @Tyson_Fury made me down a bottle of beer in front of 1,000 fans in Glasgow before we could begin our interview 😂 #TysonFuryTour pic.twitter.com/ps3xfIWCap — Michelle Joy Phelps (@MichellePhelps) 29 июня 2019 г.

The interview incident comes after Tyson Fury defeated the German boxer Tom Schwarz, who had never lost a match before, in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Fury, aka The Gypsy King, has emerged victorious in 28 fights (20 of them by knockout) since the start of his professional boxing career in 2008; he remains unbeaten.