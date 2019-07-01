Italian Biathlon Champ Dorothea Wierer Wows Fans With Bikini Snap Amid European Heat Wave

The Italian athlete, who finished first at this year’s Biathlon World Cup, might be enjoying a break from her busy season but keeps in touch with her followers, teasing them with a pool-side photo session.

Italian biathlon champion Dorothea Wierer has revealed how she is coping with the extreme heat wave in Europe, turning up the heat in comments. As it turned out, the athlete who usually spends a great deal of time on a snowy course is enduring the high temperatures at a garden pool with a small bikini and sunglasses on.

View this post on Instagram 🌡🆘🥵 A post shared by ᴰᴼᴿᴼᵀᴴᴱᴬ ᵂᴵᴱᴿᴱᴿ ️️ (@dorothea_wierer) on Jun 29, 2019 at 5:30am PDT

Wierer wowed Instagram commenters, who praised her athletic beauty. There was no shortage of comments like “The queen of biathlon – enjoy” or “Wow so beautiful!”

Many were already looking forward to watching the athlete, often called Doro, rocking the winter courses and storming podiums.

“You looking [sic] so good Doro! See you in the next biathlon season”, one of the commenters posted, while another admired her perfect form: “Your body is really beautiful and hot here”.

There were those who immediately pronounced her “the world’s most beautiful biathlete”.

This year Wierer joined the elite club when she finished first at the Biathlon World Cup. Before that, she won a bronze medal for the Mixed Relay at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. However, even before her rocking the podium this year she had gained quite a fandom on Instagram with 380K followers.