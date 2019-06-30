K-Pop Fans Cry on Twitter as EXO Member D.O Prepares for Military Enlistment

EXO-Ls, fans of the popular K–pop boy band EXO, went all emotional on Twitter with hashtags #경수의곰신_못할것도없지(can be translated as "nothing to do but wait for Kyung-soo") and #ToKyungsooWithLove being number one and second accordingly in Korean segment of the social media platform, while the group member D.O (real name Do Kyung-soo) is preparing enter military service on 1 July as military service is required for every man in South Korea.
D.O, who is the group's main vocalist, will become the second member to be enlisted this year after Xiumin (real name Kim Min-seok) went to serve on 7 May.
Earlier this week, D.O’s fellow member Sehun posted on Instagram a photo of all the boys from EXO gathered for dinner before Kyung-soo’s enlistment.
EXO fans will get a present before D.O’s enlistment as SM Entertaiment, the group’s label, has confirmed the release of a solo track by the singer.
