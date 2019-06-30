K-Pop Fans Cry on Twitter as EXO Member D.O Prepares for Military Enlistment

He will be the second member of the K-pop boy band to enter military service.

EXO-Ls, fans of the popular K–pop boy band EXO, went all emotional on Twitter with hashtags #경수의곰신_못할것도없지(can be translated as "nothing to do but wait for Kyung-soo") and #ToKyungsooWithLove being number one and second accordingly in Korean segment of the social media platform, while the group member D.O (real name Do Kyung-soo) is preparing enter military service on 1 July as military service is required for every man in South Korea.

NEVER GONNA LET YOU GO

GIVING YOU MY HEART AND SOUL

I'LL BE RIGHT HERE WITH YOU FOR LIFE #ToKyungsooWithLove pic.twitter.com/mnugKf6ODA — Agus That's Okay 🌵 (@kaisooyas) June 30, 2019

one of the hardest days of being an exo-l is sending you off, but forever we will stay by your side. kyungsoo we are so proud of all that you have done so far and know you will serve your country well. we love you so much kyungsoo! #ToKyungsooWithLove#경수의곰신_못할것도없지 pic.twitter.com/EpN2fCT65B — 🦋 민석 & 경수 🦋 (@sehunult) June 30, 2019

D.O, who is the group's main vocalist, will become the second member to be enlisted this year after Xiumin (real name Kim Min-seok) went to serve on 7 May.

Earlier this week, D.O’s fellow member Sehun posted on Instagram a photo of all the boys from EXO gathered for dinner before Kyung-soo’s enlistment.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от SEHUN (@oohsehun) 25 Июн 2019 в 7:48 PDT

EXO fans will get a present before D.O’s enlistment as SM Entertaiment, the group’s label, has confirmed the release of a solo track by the singer.