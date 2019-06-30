Twitter Explodes as Brazil’s Bolsonaro Seemingly Ignores Canadian PM Trudeau’s Handshake (VIDEO)

Grand gatherings of world leaders are a feast for all sorts of commentators watching the interactions between the power players in a bid to get an insight into their relations. An encounter between the Canadian prime minister and the president of Brazil in Japan could hardly have sent a brighter signal, as many suggested.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly found himself in an awkward situation at the meeting table during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, where he was given a spot between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro. With tensions running high between Ottawa and Beijing over trade issues and Huawei row, the Canadian politician turned to Xi for a moment, before coming back to Bolsonaro and offering him a handshake, as many commenters suggested.

But the Brazilian president gave Trudeau what seemed to be the cold shoulder, turning his back on him, as he decided to heartily welcome another guest instead. Trudeau and Bolsonaro, however, eventually clasped hands after the latter finished greeting his other neighbour.

Nevertheless, Trudeau’s apparent look of confusion and loss between Xi and Bolsonaro has turned into a fresh Twitter meme.

That's a level 5 yikes. pic.twitter.com/lQ3CCjh9pq — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) June 29, 2019

Wow. Bolsonaro's ignoring Trudeau's outstretched hand was an even harsher display of dislike and disrespect than Xi Jinping's cold shoulder.#cdnpoli #G20OsakaSummit #Trudeau #Bolsonarohttps://t.co/ELKtQsbJmK — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) June 29, 2019

​Others questioned the seating in Osaka.

Whose idea was it to put Trudeau between Xi and Bolsonaro?!! https://t.co/0r3j5BSc66 — Krishnan (@cvkrishnan) June 29, 2019

​Some suggested other proof that Trudeau is not mingling well at summit.

Dipshit the prequelpic.twitter.com/GqGsYfdjNL — CIimate Barbie (@CIimateBarbie) June 29, 2019

Trudeau doesn't do too well at G20 events. pic.twitter.com/6lTMg5C8X9 — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) June 29, 2019

​However, some had an entirely different take on the situation, suggesting Trudeau was polite and simply wanted to get Bolsonaro’s attention for a person near him.

C’mon Stephan! Trudeau clearly taps Bolsonaro on the elbow and gestures to the person on Bolsonaro’s left, alterting him that some is trying to get his attention. https://t.co/gODhsQa6qj — Parker Benchley (@ParkeBench) June 29, 2019

Why? He was being polite telling the other guy about the person to the left trying to say hello.



Don't do cheap bs like that, and I can't stand Trudeau. — dietwald "Evil Shill Troll" claus (@dietwaldclaus) June 29, 2019