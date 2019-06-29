Mexican Playboy Model Poses Naked in Church to ‘Honour God’ (Photos)

The model said there was nothing wrong in stripping naked at a religious place, since nudity celebrates the “perfect creation” of God rather than offends him.

Are Rojas, a Mexican model and actress, has stripped off for a daring photoshoot at a Catholic church.

Rojas, 27, wowed her 320,000 Instagram followers with a series of photos near an altar, in which she is wearing nothing but a wreath, apparently inspired by Jesus Christ’s Crown of Thorns.

“My nudity does not offend God,” wrote Rojas, who was named Miss April 2019 by Mexican Playboy. “How could it be that something as natural as your own creation could offend you?”

She said the photos defied “pathetic rules of etiquette and social hypocrisy”.

“My nudity does not offend God, my nudity honours his perfect creation, the beauty of our bodies, the difference between the sexes, the enjoyment of the pleasure he gives us; for there is a reason why there is the ability to feel.”

This is not the first time Are Rojas has openly dared to challenge social norms. The model came into the spotlight in January, after posting a viral naked photo from a queue at a petrol station, and once also revealed she had group sex with three football players.

But reactions to the church photoshoot in Mexico, a predominantly Catholic nation, have been mixed.

While some praised Rojas for her boldness, a number of commenters said it was disrespectful.

One user called her a “damn profaner”, while another said: “Too many justifications! And these are not good photos”.

“I don't think it's necessary, so many places to get naked and this is where it has to be? Lack of respect!” wrote an angry user under the handle davidbarbita.