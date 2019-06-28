Naseer Hussain's ‘Cheeky Joke’ About India vs England Match Evokes Pakistani Netizens’ Ire

The former English cricket skipper appeared trying to mock Pakistani cricket fans about their choice between the Indian team, which recently outclassed the Pakistani team and team England in the India Vs England ICC Cricket World Cup match. Perhaps Hussain rubbed the Pakistanis wrong since some view team India as a foe.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former England Cricket Captain Nasser Hussain has been slammed by Pakistani netizens, for his jibe at India versus Pakistan cricket rivalry amid the persisting political tensions between the two neighbours.

Amid the frenzy of the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Hussain asked Pakistani fans who would they be supporting in the upcoming India versus England encounter at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday.

Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting ? 😉 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 26, 2019

However, to the Englishman's surprise, Pakistani Twitterati's prompt reply was it’s better to support their neighbour (India) than the UK and the "East India Company" pointing towards the British colonial rule over India. This came despite Pakistani fans severely trolling their cricket team after their defeat against India in the tournament on 16 June.

Pakistan and india are always united against england.!!! — Jatti Says (@AmbranDiHoor) June 26, 2019

I will support to our neighbors against East India company — Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) June 26, 2019

Punjab is my jaan on both sides but I will support obviously India because we are not only neighbour's but like brothers who don't talk to each other very much but still love each other — Syed Kamran Azhar (@KamranAzharSyed) June 27, 2019

Amid the rants, Hussain’s fellow English cricketer Kevin Pietersen also took a dig at him. Pietersen asked Hussain, who is of Indian descent where his allegiance lies, to which Hussain replied pointing out the former’s South African lineage.

Who you supporting, Nass? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 26, 2019

England of course Kev .. same as you when England play South Africa at rugby 😉 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 26, 2019

With the amount of trolling Hussain had received, he appeared opting to clarify his tweet was made just like that as a “cheeky joke”.

I put this tweet out yesterday as I bit of a cheeky joke .. half expecting a lot of anger and aggression.. actually what we got was a lot of love and humour.. 🙏 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 27, 2019

As the present point-table of the Cricket World Cup stands, India is placed in the 2nd position whereas England is in the 4th followed by Pakistan in 6th position.