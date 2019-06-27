Australian Model Accuses Instagram of Ageism Over Saucy Photo's Removal

The model insisted that she fights for everyone, not just her own rights, and that at this rate, “next censorship will tell us what we can and cannot write on Instagram and social media in general”.

Gina Stewart, a 48-year-old Instagram model from Australia, has recently stepped forward to criticise the social media platform for apparently deleting a photo of hers despite the fact that she didn't break any rules by posting it.

"This post met guidelines - I'm confused as to what the problem was with the photo. It's pretty tame in comparison with a lot of posts on Instagram these days - it complied with Instagram's nudity guidelines and showed nothing a swimsuit wouldn't show. So I feel it has been taken down for hypocritical reasons I can't fathom - is it ageism, or because I'm a grandmother?" she said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "I feel censorship on Instagram is a contentious issue at the moment".

She also argued that "it's the first time in this day and age a celebrity has been shut down and hidden away because their content isn't considered 'PC'", and insisted that she felt compelled to make a stand as "the world's hottest grandma" to raise awareness, adding that she fights for everyone, not just for her own rights.

"Next censorship will tell us what we can and cannot write on Instagram and social media in general", she remarked.

According to the newspaper, this isn't the first time Stewart voices her grievances with Instagram, as last month she claimed she was "shadow-banned" by it over an "artistic" nude photo shoot.

Earlier this month, disgruntled porn stars held a protest in front of the Instagram's headquarters, arguing that the "inconsistency" of Instagram's rules has resulted in "hundreds of thousands of account suspensions" which, in turn, threatens the performers' livelihoods.