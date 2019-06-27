‘Not the Face!’: Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio Getting Hit by Volleyball Goes Viral

He used to be called one of Hollywood’s prettiest faces – yet now life hit him hard in the face with a volleyball.

While playing volleyball with pals, including Robin Thicke and his fiancee April Love Geary, in Malibu over the weekend, the 44-year-old DiCaprio was photographed getting whacked in the face by a ball after failing to make a bump pass.

Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball that I just thought I really should put out there for whoever else needs it #Tubthumping pic.twitter.com/DRKB72mrAn — Vilvaraja (@vilvaraja) June 25, 2019

According to Page Six, who reported the unfortunate smack in the face first, the “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” actor escaped the moment sans injury – even his blue Mets cap survived the day.

Twitter soon turned the photo into a meme, starting to spread it wildly.

can we just all take a moment and appreciate these pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio playing volleyball pic.twitter.com/g8ixzYtK5W — jenna (@jennanness) 26 июня 2019 г.

Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face with a volleyball....arguably better than the way he could break his thumbs from holding his hands like that pic.twitter.com/Ew4maAwOLK — tessa (@danneelsangel) June 26, 2019

*Freeze frame*



Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. https://t.co/V0Do5IXRtN — Kevin Lim (@KevinLimOnAir) 26 июня 2019 г.

Volleyball: Catch me if you can



Leonardo: https://t.co/fkF0xU4cCl — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) 26 июня 2019 г.

​

For some users, this image represented what happens when you’re confronted by something you were completely unprepared to confront.

Most of my attempts to do a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face with a volleyball: pic.twitter.com/2zQEue5alb — Billy Hurley (@BillyHurls) June 26, 2019

Others were reminded of the 2000 American survival drama film “Cast Away” and the famous volleyball named Wilson, who was the main character’s companion.

DiCaprio was recently in Cannes, Frances, where he promoted the upcoming film, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” with co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 26.