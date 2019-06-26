Norway's Idyllic 'Time-Free' Island Outed as PR Stunt

The scenic island of Sommarøy outside Tromsø gained international coverage over its quest to become “the world's first time-free zone”, but it turned out to be a hoax orchestrated by none other than Innovation Norway, a government-run advertising agency, which, among other things, promotes tourism.
The tourism director of Innovation Norway, Bente Bratland Holm, called it “a successful stunt” devised by “creative souls”. According to her, the trick was aimed at raising northern Norway's tourism profile and attracting visitors.
An earlier press-release by Innovation Norway, replete with photographs and videos, showed numerous watches reportedly strapped onto signs by local residents, who were in the process of ditching clocks altogether in order to create a world without the stress of time-sensitive schedules or appointments.
State-owned Innovation Norway (@InnovasjonNorge) created a #FakeNews story about #Sommarøy as time-less timezone. https://t.co/NMXk4R5Bh7— Tenketanken Onde Planer (@jeblad) 25 juin 2019
While northern Norway has been luring tourists with fjords, fishing and unforgettable midnight sun experiences for years, the race for constant increases has been equated with fake news by the Norwegian Press Federation.
“I react negatively that Innovaton Norway, as a state agency, was behind a press release with arranged photos that tells a story that’s not true”, Norwegian Press Federation legal adviser Kristine Foss told national broadcaster NRK. “This will weaken the media’s confidence in Innovation Norway as a source”, Foss suggested.
According to NRK, the story about the “timeless” island has been run in at least 1,650 articles globally.
Katrine Mosfjeld, digital marketing chief for Innovation Norway’s travel and tourism division, parried that her agency would have been open, “had anyone wanted to dig into the issue”.
Kjell Ove Hveding, a Sommarøy resident and part-owner of the island’s only hotel, who reportedly held a community meeting on “taking back time”, called Sommarøy “an ambassador” for all of Northern Norway and said he was proud of the international attention it got. While Hveding stuck to his guns and said he still believed that the idea of abolishing time was a good one, his fellow Sommarøy residents later called it “a bunch of nonsense”, suggesting that they had enough tourists to boot.
Meanwhile, the watches that purported to symbolise Sommarøy becoming “time-free” have been removed as a traffic hazard, as motorists started stopping to find out why they had been hung up in the first place.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Eine nordnorwegische #Insel will die geltende Zeit abschaffen. Weil #Sommarøy in den Sommermonaten von der #Mitternachtssonne gesegnet sei und die Sonne damit knapp 70 Tage lang nicht untergehe, bemühe sich die Insel darum, offiziell als erste zeitfreie Zone der Erde anerkannt zu werden, sagte Kjell Ove Hveding von der entsprechenden Initiative auf Sommarøy der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. Weil es immer hell sei, müsse man gar nicht so genau wissen, wie spät es gerade sei. „Wenn du im Norden Norwegens lebst, macht es keinen Sinn, über Zeiten fürs Abendessen oder irgendeine andere Zeit zu reden“, sagt Hveding. „Uns wird beigebracht, abends ins Haus zu gehen und um 21 Uhr Fernsehen zu gucken. Wir denken darüber gar nicht nach. Aber warum soll man um 17 Uhr Essen, wieso nicht erst um 22 Uhr? Lasst uns um Mitternacht #Fußball spielen, warum nicht?“ Zeitliche Begrenzungen gebe es so nicht. Hveding räumt ein, dass es sich um eine durchaus verrückte Idee handele. Diese habe aber einen ernsten Hintergrund: „Wir haben mehr und mehr darüber diskutiert, wie unsere Uhr uns Zeit nimmt, anstatt sie uns zu schenken“, sagt er. Foto: Goran Mikkelsen/Innovation Norway/dpa
All comments
Show new comments (0)