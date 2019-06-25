Cristiano Ronaldo Given Meme Treatment as He Shares ‘Family Holiday’ Photo of Himself Alone

The Juventus and Portugal forward has taken a well-earned break from football to enjoy the summer holiday with his family on the southern coast of France.

Just like any holiday-maker, Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is famous for caring deeply about the way he looks, doesn’t hesitate to inundate social media with tonnes of photos from his family holiday around the Mediterranean Sea.

But one particular snap – or rather a somewhat puzzling caption – has become the talk of the town.

Standing on the deck of a luxury yacht in the French Riviera all alone and flaunting his jaw-dropping abs, Ronaldo captioned the post as, “Holiday with my family in France Riviera. Enjoy the views”, along with a bunch of apt emojis.

Holidays with my family in France Riviera

Enjoy the views 😀❤️👌🏻☀️⛴ pic.twitter.com/FyAuxWAe1y — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 23 июня 2019 г.

The photo appeared to be just what the doctor ordered for sarcasm-prone netizens, who couldn’t help but notice that the footballer was pictured solo and wondered where his family was:

Your family looks really nice pal — Fake Carlton (@_CarltonCole9) 23 июня 2019 г.

All your family look gorgeous, what a lovely tribute x https://t.co/7gE5S4Gaer — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) 24 июня 2019 г.

"They're just out of shot having a great time" https://t.co/Z9JEOzRd3E — John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) 23 июня 2019 г.

Out on the town having the time of my life with my family.



They're all just out of frame, laughing too. https://t.co/dlAHokykC6 — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) 23 июня 2019 г.

Where is the family mate https://t.co/pjNd7NyEe4 — Adi (@FutbolChambo_) 23 июня 2019 г.

Aware of the fact that Cristiano is extremely passionate about his body and appearance in general, one social media user simply couldn’t resist showing off his photoshopping skills, having made good use of the unoccupied space…

I believe by family he meant his ego and his muscles — John K. White (@JohnKWhite) 23 июня 2019 г.

By “family” he means his six pack — 🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱Juve Podcast ◼️◻️ (@Juvepodcast) 23 июня 2019 г.

…and tweeted a meme about Ronaldo, who once said that he’s hated because he’s “handsome, rich and a great player”:

Some user came up with a spot-on gif in a bid to reimagine how the now-viral photo could have actually been taken:

His family just before the photo was taken pic.twitter.com/wPlbmOWuhp — Matt Owen (@mattowen1986) 24 июня 2019 г.

Cristiano has been dating Georgina Rodriguez for three years now, and in 2017 she gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina, and became mother to the footballer’s two sons and daughter, who had been born via surrogate earlier.