Register
15:45 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan Markle attend a women's empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in London, Thursday April 19, 2018.

    BBC Under Fire Over ‘Racist’ Spoof Portraying Meghan Markle as ‘Dark-Faced Trailer Trash’

    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    Viral
    Get short URL
    336

    Indignant royal supporters claimed a BBC Two comedy show unambiguously called “Tonight with Vladimir Putin” was nothing but “a disgusting and vile attack” on the newly-minted mother after its latest feature “Meghan Markle’s Royal Sparkle” was shown on television on Sunday night

    The national broadcaster was immediately blasted for its “racism” after the show was found to depict Markle as a moody, constantly swearing puppet living in a caravan who threatens her sister-in-law Kate the Duchess of Cambridge Kate.

     “This is racist. Full stop. I will not support BBC again. It [sic] gross”, someone spoke out on Twitter, with another no less outraged netizen calling to bombard the BBC with complaints:

     “I sent mine. Do not hesitate to send your complaints to @BBC”, he wrote.

    https://twitter.com/clematismeghan/status/1142798759165931521

    “Darkening Meghan Markle’s skin to portray her as an angry trailer trash with a knife is racist, disgusting, disrespectful to every single black men and women.#meghanmarkle #Sussexsquad #BBC”, a different user thundered.

    Many more among the Duchess’s ardent supporters jumped on the bandwagon pointing to her skin intentionally being darkened in a “racist” attack:

    Another chose to strike back stressing her impeccable resilience and strength of character:

    Another Twitterian asked:

     “@BBC so darker skin equals trash? Even though it’s the white side of her family that exemplify ‘trailer trash’ narrative”.

    The spoof show features one of the characters wondering:

    “What makes you angry?”

    …  and the buffo, Gbemisola Ikunelo, replies with an anecdote about the Duchess of Cambridge asking to borrow Markle’s hairbrush for a second.

    Markle’s hyperbolic character shouts out in response:

    “I say no because that’s gross and then I leave my room and come back and I can tell she’s used my hairbrush anyway because it’s covered in skanky hair that’s going grey and I say, ‘Stay the f**k out of my trailer or I’ll cut you, Kate’”.

    The mockery show egearly exploits all the rumours and media reports linked to the actress-turned newly-minted royal, with the Markle puppet depicted as over-defensive about her marriage into the high-ranking family.

    For instance, as one woman expresses a genuine interest in what it is like being married to the Duke of Sussex, Meghan saucily responds with a reciprocal question:

     “I’m just wondering why you’re so interested there, missy?” she asks.

    The spoof equally freely exploits Meghan’s difficult relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle. “I’d just like to know: how’s your dad?” one character askes in the show, prompting the Meghan actress to strike back, not bothering to answer whatsoever:

    “Great question. Next”, she articulates.

    Meghan Markle, who is known to have a slightly darkish complexion, has recently been a target of all sorts of racist remarks and wide speculation about the way her reportedly self-assertive nature has been adapting to the new out-of-Hollywood life. Just last week, a nineteen-year-old UK teen of Polish descent, Michal Szewczuk, made headlines after being  sentenced to four years and three months in prison over his incendiary social media post blasting Prince Harry for being a "race traitor".

    Separately, media has been eagerly chewing over rumours of Meghan's tensions with her sister-in-law Kate, with sources-based reports stating that the Sussexes' recent move to Frogmore Cottage from Kensington, where they used to live side by side with Prince William's family, was not accidental.

    Related:

    Prince Philip Told Harry ‘One Doesn’t Marry Actresses’ Before Meghan Markle Wedding – Reports
    Prince Harry Was Dating THIS MODEL When He Met Meghan Markle, Author Claims
    UK Teen Handed Jail Term Over Online Racist Slur Against Meghan Markle and Her Royal Husband
    Tags:
    comedy, show, BBC, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse