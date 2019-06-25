Register
08:04 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa

    Twitch Streamer Amouranth Under Fire for Breaking Twitch Rules During IRL Stream

    © Photo : Instagram screenshot
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa has been criticised after she was caught lying about streaming in a store by telling staff she was “video calling".

    During her own IRL stream on 23 June Amouranth was successfully streaming from the shop despite being questioned by a staff member. She simply lied to the staff worker in order to prolong her stream by suggesting she was “video chatting” and continued to browse the store’s stock.

    View this post on Instagram

    Avenger in the streets, [blank] in the sheets 😈 fill in the blank 👀 Check out my bio link to SEE ALL of my videos & pics

    A post shared by Amouranth (@amouranth) on

    According to Twitch’s community guidelines, it is prohibited to share content on private property, without permission, meaning IRL streamers have to be extremely careful when livestreaming in stores.

    “Are you videotaping in here?” asked the store worker, to which Amouranth responded: “We’re just video chatting, is that not okay?” The streamer was then given the all clear to carry on.

    Amouranth had earlier been banned for filming without permission in a public place after serving a 12-hour suspension for streaming in a gym last year, where she was caught impersonating Shia LaBeouf’s famous "just do it" meme behind an unaware stranger.

    However, it is unknown whether she will face another ban as a result of her failure to disclose that she was streaming. Many users suggested that Twitch might be unfair with regard to carrying out IRL bans.

    "Lying about streaming is directly prohibited in the ToS, but just like last time she straight up lied, nothing will happen", said one of the commentators.

    ​Earlier during the E3 game conference, streamer Dr Disrespect was banned for breaking the community guidelines because he was streaming from a public bathroom, breaking the clause that forbids the creation or uploading of content that's "invasive of privacy or publicity rights".

    Related:

    Twitter Erupts After Famous Streamer Dr Disrespect Gets Banned on Twitch for Streaming in Bathroom
    Twitch Reportedly Bans Users for Referring to WoW’s Characters ‘Nagas’
    Drake or PewDiePie? Twitch Streamer Ninja Reveals Who’s Better at Playing Fortnite
    Top YouTuber PewDiePie Teams up With Video Gaming Star Ninja to Conquer Amazon's Twitch
    Tags:
    rules, video, Livestream, Twitch
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse