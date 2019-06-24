Cardi B Gives Beau Offset Sexy Lap Dance on Stage at BET Awards (Video)

Cardi B brought the heat to the 2019 BET Awards when she gave her husband, rapper Offset, a seductive lap dance on stage while performing their collab, "Clout", and her new phenomenal single, "Press", on Sunday night.
The 26-year-old hip-hop queen, who has gone from being a stripper to making history at the Grammy Awards by becoming the first solo female to win best rap album for her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy", was wearing a skimpy emerald bodysuit and matching chaps giving onlookers a closer look at her famous derriere.
Watch @iamcardib and @offsetyrn performance at the #BETAwards 🔥.— NICSON AFRICA 🌍 #BBNAIJA DAVIDO (@nicsonafricamag) 24 июня 2019 г.
.
. .
CardiB offset pic.twitter.com/Ri5uejGWUs
While Cardi and her beau were seemingly in the mood for something a little more private, an army of dancers around them were performing perfectly coordinated moves in the midst of a cloud of smoke.
Lmao Offset when Cardi b gave him a lap dance on live tv #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/x5WOpCfCcM— The Doctor of Philosophy (@zackzack8888) 24 июня 2019 г.
Cardi B and Offset opening up with giving a lap dance to her baby daddy that was electric. #BETAwards— Junior-3rd (@pettigrew3) 24 июня 2019 г.
When @iamcardib popped up on @OffsetYRN lap I DIEEEEDDDDD #BETAwards2019 so good— HALEY (@HaleyHad4) 24 июня 2019 г.
Me when @iamcardib started giving @OffsetYRN a lap dance live during the people #BETAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/sfxkOeWNNC— Malwande Zakes Baliwe (@zakes_baliwe) 24 июня 2019 г.
The couple appeared to be reimagining their routine from the music video for "Clout", where Cardi gives the Migos rapper a very initimate lap dance and twerking, while Offset... is nonchalantly enjoying the act.
Cardi B spitting bars while giving her husband Offset a lap dance. What more can a guy ask for? 💃🔥— kenz (@Bokenza1) 25 апреля 2019 г.
pic.twitter.com/4BzsNYTq5z
Cardi B has been open about her past as a stripper - a job she took at the age of 19. With her music career going strong, she's left exotic dancing behind.
