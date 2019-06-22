Register
    Elizabeth Warren

    Netizens Chew Over Viral Pic of Warren Sitting Behind Sanders on Flight

    The flight was heading to Miami, where the first round of Democratic debates are slated to be held next week.

    By some quirk of fate, fellow senators and progressive rivals in the upcoming presidential elections, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, were spotted Thursday evening sitting a tiny distance away from each other on the same plane.

    While Sanders appeared to be seated, ironically, on the far left of the plane in a seat by the window, Warren occupied a similar one, just one row behind her opponent, as she was captured engulfed in reading. Sanders was, in the meantime, casting glances out of the window.

    According to the Hill's Steven Clemmons, who shared the photo of Thursday's flight on Friday, they were heading for Miami -- where they were partaking in a candidate forum ahead of the first Democratic debates next week, which are also being held in Miami. The pair are also due to partake in a DNC convention in South Carolina this weekend.

    The now viral image drew a variety of reactions online – from most hilarious to straight-forward candidate endorsements:

    One even suggested what Warren could be reading at that moment:

    ..while another went as far as drew psychological parallels based on how the two candidates prefer to sit – with shade open or closed:

    Another dwelled on Warren, who focused her pre-election campaign on environmental issues, showcasing double standards, as she apparently chose to fly to her destination, in common with her Democratic colleague:

    Earlier this week, Sanders was alleged to have taken a dig at his Democratic colleague, reacting to a Politico report that assumed that centrists are “coming around” to her candidacy in the 2020 vote.

    "The cat is out of the bag," Sanders tweeted, explaining at length:

    "The corporate wing of the Democratic Party is publicly 'anybody but Bernie.' They know our progressive agenda of Medicare for All, breaking up big banks, taking on drug companies and raising wages is the real threat to the billionaire class.”

    Sanders later denied that he meant Warren, ascertaining however that Warren’s campaign could be gaining strength since many voters would prefer to see “a woman elected.”
    “That tweet was not about Elizabeth Warren at all. Not at all. Elizabeth is a friend of mine, and we’re going to run what I hope are issue-oriented campaigns," Sanders told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo Primetime."
    "This was, though, a very strong statement about a group called Third Way, and you know that Third Way is the corporatist wing of the Democratic Party," he went on.

     

