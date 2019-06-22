Bubble Tea on Boobs: Women Learn the Basics of Balance as New Challenge Gains Steam

The edgy trend emerged in Japan as local girls decided to solve a problem of millennials – how to keep their hands free for texting while drinking shakes – and started putting cups with so-called bubble tea on top of their boobs.

This summer challenge took off on Japanese social media after numerous users decided to follow the example set by a local model, as some reports suggest. She placed her drink "closer to her heart" in order to keep her hands free for texting.

個人的な意見ですが

巨乳で良かったことは、



1位 食べ過ぎてお腹出てもバレない

2位 たまに抜群に似合う服がある

3位 カフェラテ飲みながらパソコン打てる



です。 pic.twitter.com/TF0FXzCOS0 — Hカップな広告マン-アリペイサン (@hcupadman) June 8, 2019

​The video inspired Kiseki Himura for a saucy illustration picturing a girl who uses her natural stand.

​It was just a matter of time before others decided to try out this new way of drinking, sharing pictures of themselves drinking the so-called iced bubble tea with tapioca, which gave the name to the new online craze.

So I heard this was a thing. It’s really nice for summer weather.#手放しタピオカ pic.twitter.com/pPlOpKnPMh — Tsukiyo💜 (@tsukiyo_fur) June 22, 2019

​It soon grew international as more and more netizens opted to try balancing their drinks on their breasts. Although some preferred other beverages, the challenge kept its original name: the “hands-free bubble tea challenge”, or the “Tapioca challenge.”

Some, however, took a more sarcastic stance on the new viral trend.