Bubble Tea on Boobs: Women Learn the Basics of Balance as New Challenge Gains Steam

This summer challenge took off on Japanese social media after numerous users decided to follow the example set by a local model, as some reports suggest. She placed her drink "closer to her heart" in order to keep her hands free for texting.
個人的な意見ですが— Hカップな広告マン-アリペイサン (@hcupadman) June 8, 2019
巨乳で良かったことは、
1位 食べ過ぎてお腹出てもバレない
2位 たまに抜群に似合う服がある
3位 カフェラテ飲みながらパソコン打てる
です。 pic.twitter.com/TF0FXzCOS0
The video inspired Kiseki Himura for a saucy illustration picturing a girl who uses her natural stand.
月曜日のたわわ その２２５ 『手放しタピオカ』 pic.twitter.com/0znSChJpa3— 比村奇石@C96月曜西れ-20 (@Strangestone) June 10, 2019
It was just a matter of time before others decided to try out this new way of drinking, sharing pictures of themselves drinking the so-called iced bubble tea with tapioca, which gave the name to the new online craze.
I'm busy with the game~https://t.co/BfN79Jn61B— iamMhuay (@iamMhuayGG) June 15, 2019
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜#手放しタピオカ pic.twitter.com/QO16CpWptJ
愛宕ちゃんとタピオカチャレンジ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️#手放しタピオカ #高雄 #愛宕 #アズレン pic.twitter.com/cgK02T7adm— Sameki🎲C96西29b (@smk_xo) June 22, 2019
I did the hands free challenge as Nozomi 💜 #手放しタピオカ #nozomitojo #cosplay #lovelive #ラブライブ #タピオカチャレンジ pic.twitter.com/vArlRAQkdJ— 🍌pirusette🐟 (@gaby_lynx) June 21, 2019
的確很方便～#日常 #女裝#珍珠奶茶 #波霸奶茶#手放しタピオカ #タピオカチャレンジ pic.twitter.com/Aqb72JN5QZ— Nicky琦琦 ꒰⑅•ᴗ•⑅꒱ (@NickyHonoka) June 21, 2019
I didn’t have boba #手放しタピオカ pic.twitter.com/rIFRimmOmt— Naomi Moon @AnimeExpo (@NaomiMoonZ) June 17, 2019
みんなどうやってんの！#手放しタピオカ#あべみかこ pic.twitter.com/IyZmymBxqi— ARCHE@AV女優プロダクション (@archepro) June 13, 2019
So I heard this was a thing. It’s really nice for summer weather.#手放しタピオカ pic.twitter.com/pPlOpKnPMh— Tsukiyo💜 (@tsukiyo_fur) June 22, 2019
#手放しタピオカ pic.twitter.com/9KWCAu1P8T— เหวอ (@EupBQrYtYKkWe9N) June 13, 2019
It soon grew international as more and more netizens opted to try balancing their drinks on their breasts. Although some preferred other beverages, the challenge kept its original name: the “hands-free bubble tea challenge”, or the “Tapioca challenge.”
View this post on Instagram
Mommy's milk 🤔? #milktea #kawaii #pastel #bobatea #bobachallenge #weeb #otaku #tapiocachallenge
View this post on Instagram
Tapioca challenge / Hands-free bubble tea challenge from me! ❤️ Mission completed! 😎 By the way, drinking this way is really convenient😅😅 Do you like this flashmob? More pics is on my PATREON, link in bio 🔥 NSFW warning❗️🔥 Manga source: Getsuyoubi no Tawawa, Kiseki Himura.
Some, however, took a more sarcastic stance on the new viral trend.
ผู้ชนะนิรนามในการประลองวางชานมบนอกยุควิคตอเรียน The Grand Winner of Boba Challenge since Victorian era. Credit: Public Domain/News Dog Media #ชานมไข่มุก #BOBA #手放しタピオカ #สายตานั่น #อ่อนหัด pic.twitter.com/Ns2yuaNiR4— ว่านน้ำ (@wan_nam) June 22, 2019
#tapioca challenge pic.twitter.com/S1JVaWXZ8V— Mihaeru (@IsshunSengeki_) June 19, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)