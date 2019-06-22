Brexit Party’s Farage Ignites Twitter With 10YO Brexiteer's Letter on Pro-EU Brainwashing at School

Nigel Farage has shared a hand-written note from a schoolboy, called Mathew, offering his most sincere and ardent support to the Brexit Party and slamming MPs for “ignoring democracy” by turning their backs on the results of the 2016 referendum on leaving the EU.

The letter from a 10-year-old Brexiteer, Mathew, evoked strong emotion from the Brexit Party’s co-founder Nigel Farage, who posted the message on Twitter and branded it “amazing”, but sparked a wave of angry comments.

An amazing letter received from fellow leaver Matthew, who is 10 years old. pic.twitter.com/6ZDTAeOanj — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 21, 2019

​The “fellow leaver”, as Farage described the young author of the letter, thanked the politician, saying: “Without you the Leave voters would have nobody to represent their opinions."

Mathew accused the “majority of MPs in Parliament” trying “to ignore democracy and overturn the referendum result” and complained about anti-Brexit propaganda in his school.

"At my school they try and brainwash us to be pro-EU but me and my friend Jim (fellow Leaver) know their tricks,” the boy wrote in the note.

Some commenters, however, expressed doubts that the message was genuine and used it to trash Farage.

That lettter is not from a 10 year old Brexit supporter. For starters he uses the correct use of their and can spell Parliament and democracy, something most Brexit Party supporting adults clearly struggle with. — Kate Wilton 🔶 #StopBrexit #BollockstoBrexit 🇪🇺 (@KateWilton1) June 21, 2019

I'd love to know what a handwriting expert thinks. My Mum's been a primary school teacher for nearly 40 years and isn't convinced. Either fake or has been copied under direction of an adult. — Hannah Sophia 💃🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 #FBPE (@HannahSophiah) June 21, 2019

​

The only way a 10 year old wrote this is if you held them at gunpoint and told him what to write, word for word — Fake Carlton (@_CarltonCole9) June 21, 2019

​Others mocked the letter itself.

