Register
17:20 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jimmy Carr attends the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in New York

    'Could Have Been Worse': Jimmy Carr Riles Up Social Media With Talk About BTS 'Exploding in America'

    © AP Photo / Brad Barket
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Facing mounting criticism from the outraged fans of BTS, the TV network that runs the show has issued an apology “to any who may have been offended” by the programme.

    Popular stand-up comedian Jimmy Carr has managed to stir up quite a storm online with a couple of remarks he delivered earlier this week on Australian TV show “20 to One”, related to the famous K-pop boyband BTS.

    During the programme, which was aired late on 19 June, the presenters described BTS as "the biggest band you've never heard of", before Carr stepped in to put his two cents in.

    "When I first heard something Korean had exploded in America, I got worried. So I guess, could have been worse", Carr said. “But not much worse”.

    This did not sit well with many of the band’s fans who went on to grill the comedian on social media.

    Some also directed their criticism at the Nine Network which runs the show, calling them out over alleged xenophobia.

    A number of netizens argued, however, that it was merely a joke, and so there’s nothing to apologise for.

    According to CNN, the Nine Network has issued an apology “to any who may have been offended” by the programme.

    "As a light-hearted entertainment program, it is our belief that last night's episode of '20 to One' ... did not breach any broadcast regulations, and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group", a spokesperson for the network said.

    This week, the South China Morning Post revealed that BTS ended up selling over 600,000 tickets for its extended world tour, which earned the band about $79 million.

    And in April, the band broke YouTube’s one-day viewing record, notching 78 million views for their collaboration with Halsey and 2 million comments.

    Related:

    K-Pop Band BTS Trumps Drake, Ariana Grande in Ticket Sales – Report
    Trump Jr Accidentally Grazes BTS Fans With His Jab Against Bill de Blasio
    Fans Panic Over BTS Wellbeing in Brazil as Huge Quake Hits Neighbouring Peru
    Tags:
    apology, reaction, social media, joke, TV show, Bangtan Boys (BTS), Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse