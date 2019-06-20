It's a Trap! Cops Expose Kenyan 'Female Athlete' as Proud Owner of 'Male Sexual Organ'

The culprit apparently managed to win at least three medals at international women's marathon events while posing as “Shieys Jepkosgei“, with organisers of said events being none the wiser.

A peculiar incident occurred this week in the Kenyan city of Eldoret where a “female athlete” previously identified as one “Shieys Jepkosgei“, who participated in a number of international sports events, was revealed to be a man named Hillary Kiprotich.

According to local media reports, Kiprotich was initially apprehended after getting caught impersonating a female nurse at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, and was sent to a local women's prison whose staff were in for quite a surprise.

​“She was critically checked and found to have a male sexual organ. He was referred back to court and now remanded at Eldoret Police station for ten days with the names Hillary Rotich pending further interrogation”, a statement issued by the police said.

News of this development left many social media users perplexed and amused, with people pondering how Kiprotich managed to pull this charade off.

Under the guise of “Jepkosgei", Kiprotich managed to participate in several international marathons and won at least three medals.

“I was identified as a male, but when I became an athlete, I registered myself as female,” he told the court.