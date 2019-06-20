Register
    Bella Thorne attends the Prabal Gurung Runway Show held at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in New Yor

    Fans Support Thorne After Goldberg’s Roast Over Nude Photo Publishing

    Whoopi Goldberg criticised Bella Thorne for making nude photos of herself, saying that in the digital age the practice is asking for trouble. Thorne published the photos online after claiming that a hacker had attempted to extort her with leaked images.

    US actress and singer Annabella Avery “Bella” Thorne received fan support after “The View” talk show host Whoopi Goldberg shamed her for posting her nude photos online.

    Thorne claimed to have resorted to publishing nude photos of herself after suggesting that a hacker had tried to extort her by threatening to publish the photos. The celebrity then published the photos herself in defiance.

    “F**k u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book,” she tweeted.

    Pix u send to ur bf 😤😤

    During a 17 June episode of The View, Goldberg, an Oscar-winning actress herself, took Thorne to task for taking the pictures in the first place.

    “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Goldberg said during the program. “Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that.”

    Saturday morning chill🌈🥰

    Thorne lashed out at Goldberg’s comments, arguing that it is her right to send photos of herself to her boyfriend.

    “I, as a woman, should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything? Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?” she said in an Instagram story.

    Take me to bed @thornebybella weird flex but ok

    Following Golberg’s quip, several celebrities, including Dove Cameron, Madison Beer, and Logan Paul voiced their support for Thorne, according to JustJared.com, as well as a large number of Thorne’s fans.

    “When ur friends come out of the woodworks to support u is all u need to be brave,” Thorne wrote on Instagram, thanking her supporters. “Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going some how. It’s really really sad.”

