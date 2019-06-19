Cardi B Steals the Show and Attracts Online Critics With Revealing Fishnet Dress

Popular rapper Cardi B has apparently managed to attract quite a bit of both public and media attention when she and her husband, Offset, attended a surprise birthday party for another rap artist, TakeOff.
During the event, Cardi was seen dressed in a revealing black fishnet dress which left little to the imagination, leading TMZ to speculate that perhaps she decided to go with a "less is more" approach regarding her attire in light of recent events.
As it turns out, however, not everyone appreciated Cardi's fashion sense.
I guess once a stripper, always a stripper— Pan African/Igbo (@KachiZone) 19 июня 2019 г.
still dresses like a stripper. Old habits die hard. Hope she's given up the drugging and robbing men part though.— J Dan (@JDan007) 19 июня 2019 г.
Earlier this week, the rap star also became the focus of public attention thanks to the creative way she dealt with a wardrobe malfunction she suffered while performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee.
And last month, Cardi rocked the Met Gala with her eccentric attire - a fur-trimmed luxe gown which the rapper herself described as “vajayjay”.
