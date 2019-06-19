WATCH: US Man Dragged Down Highway in Headlock During Extreme Road Rage Incident

In an extreme case of road rage captured on dash camera, an 18-year-old man identified only by his first name Dalton was put in a headlock and dragged down a highway in Lawrenceville, Georgia, earlier this month.

According to a police report from the Gwinnett County Police Department obtained by CBS, Emitt Grubbs, 36, exited his vehicle on June 6 and walked toward the teen’s truck, punched him in the face and then took the teen’s car keys before going back into his vehicle.

"I honestly don’t know what set it off,” Dalton told news station KWTX. “He gets out of his car, comes and punches me in the face. I kick him in the face with my boot out the window.”

The incident escalated when Dalton walked to Grubb’s car with a baseball bat to retrieve his keys. Before he knew it, Grubbs had Dalton in a headlock and was yelling, “I’m going to kill you,” before dragging Dalton down the highway.

"When he started dragging me, I was holding on to the car because I knew as soon as he let go, I would just fall right off,” Dalton said.

It’s unclear just how the incident ended. However, Dalton was able to eventually walk back uninjured to his vehicle. He told KWTX that he’s thankful he’s alive and that he would never exit his car if he ever finds himself in a similar situation.

"I would just call 911. But being in that moment with the adrenaline going and he had my property, that’s the only thing I thought about getting back,” he explained.

Grubbs was arrested for robbery, aggravated assault and aggressive driving. Court records obtained by KWTX reveal that Grubbs has a history of road rage. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation after being charged with simple battery in 2016 in another road rage incident. At the time, Grubbs also reportedly stopped in the middle of the road to assault a victim.