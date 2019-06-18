Register
    Keanu Reeves arrives at the world premiere of Toy Story 4 on 11 June 2019, at the El Capitan in Los Angeles

    Keanu Reeves Inspires PewDiePie to Delve Into Charity Once Again

    © AP Photo / Invision / Richard Shotwell
    Keanu Reeves had a meme-worthy encounter with a heckler at a video game conference this month, where he was presenting a new game franchise where he plays a major character.

    The brightest star in YouTube’s sky, PewDiePie, has used his YouTube fame in the name of charity one more time – and all due to a widespread meme inspired by Keanu Reeves.

    The John Wick lead stole the show at the 2019 E3 video games expo in Los Angeles earlier this month, coming up with a wholesome response to a heckler.

    A man in the crowd heckled Reeves by screaming “You’re breathtaking”, to which Keanu “You're breathtaking! You're all breathtaking”.

    This encounter has triggered a major Reeves renaissance on the internet, which has been obsessed with Keanu – arguably one of the nicest Hollywood A-listers – for quite a while.

    Moreover, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 – an upcoming video game starring Keanu Reeves – offered to send a free copy of the game’s premium Collector’s Edition to the heckler, a YouTuber called Peter Sark who now goes by the name Peter "Breathtaking" Sark on Twitter.

    The latter, however, has rejected the goodwill offer, encouraging the developers to donate to a children’s hospital instead.

    In his fresh tribute to Keanu Reeves, PewDiePie has decided to join in, too. He announced that all profits made from his video would go to the Leukemia Research Foundation.

    “It’s where Keanu donated a lot of money,” he added. “His sister went through leukemia and she survived. It took my grandad. I thought that could be a nice ending to it, and have a nice ‘Keanu effect’ of doing something good.”

    Last December, in the midst of a heated battle with Indian powerhouse T-Series, Kjellberg launched a massive charity campaign for Child Rights and You (CRY), an Indian non-profit working with underprivileged children. The 24-hour campaign has surpassed the stated goal of £150,000.

    Tags:
    charity, Keanu Reeves, PewDiePie
