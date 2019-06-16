Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff Claimed to Have Seen Creepy SUPERNATURAL Creature Before Blast

A mythical half-human creature was reported to have risen above Pripyat just in front of bewildered plant staffers in the days leading up to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in northern Ukraine.

Chernobyl locals claim there were multiple sightings of a petrifyingly scary winged creature with a black headless body and piercing red eyes just days before the devastating explosion, which they later referred to as a bad omen and named the Blackbird of Chernobyl.

Chernobyl staff ‘saw infamous Mothman flying over reactor’ just before deadly explosion https://t.co/kcm5OWfET0 pic.twitter.com/7bBOo9arGa — NewsBop! (@NewsBop) 16 июня 2019 г.

Those in the control room unfortunate enough to see the creature, widely believed to be heralding a message of doom, were then reportedly bombarded with threats over the phone and suffered from nightmares.

Robert Maxwell, the only archaeologist who has ever worked at the Chernobyl site, recounted to News.com that he heard the stories about the Blackbird from local residents when he worked in the exclusion zone. He added that it has now become “one of those fables that’s difficult to track”, as there are no longer living witnesses to tell first-hand stories – all of them died of contamination following the blast.

“So, for people trying to check the voracity of these claims, of course, you’ve got to take them on face value because there’s not a lot of history or archaeology to go on”, Maxwell pointed out, going on to note that stories persist in the area.

Many, according to the researcher, even drew parallels between the Blackbird and the Mothman, which, as a legend suggests, lives somewhere around Point Pleasant in West Virginia and was reportedly seen between November 1966 and December 1967, including during the deadly collapse of the Silver Bridge.

“Many people believe the Mothman, like the Blackbird of Chernobyl, are the harbingers of doom, in the same way the banshee was a herald of doom and death to many Celtic societies”, Maxwell, who went on two field excursions around Chernobyl, remarked.

However, in addition to the perception of being bad omen, there is also another outlook on the creature, with some believing it to be a sort of time traveller that keeps returning to spooky scenes and unexpected disasters:

“… like a moth is drawn to a flame, the Mothman or the Blackbird is simply drawn to the energy of disasters”, Maxwell claimed, admitting, though, that even this adds to the creep factor.

On 26 April 1986, a severe explosion hit the fourth reactor at the massive Chernobyl plant near the city of Pripyat, Ukraine. The town was entirely evacuated two days later, with hundreds dying of nuclear contamination days, months, and years later.