Russian Beauty Queen Reveals BIG Changes After Giving Birth to Malaysian Ex-King’s Son

Russian beauty queen Rihana Oksana Petra has teased fans with a sneak peek of her family life with former Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V and their firstborn on her Instagram. The 25-year-old Miss Moscow 2015, who made headlines after her wedding with the ex-Malaysian monarch last year, posted the first photo with her new-born son and opened up about her life as a mother to this very special baby.

“Our life has changed since this little cute bunny came to our world. He came here to give love and to be loved. When one person starts to take care of another one more than about himself, love turns into a family. Family and children are the most important things in this life”, she posted, calling on her followers to “take care of each other”.

As the woman, who changed her name from Oksana Voevodina to Rihana Petra and converted to Islam, revealed earlier on her social media that she and her royal husband became parents on 21 May. She said that her “life was divided into ‘before" and "after’” and thanked Allah and her husband for their son, named Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Bin Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra.

Although Voevodina’s Instagram feed is a collection of “happy couple” shots and portraits of her wearing traditional Islamic clothing, earlier, a number of media outlets spread reports of an upcoming divorce between Malaysia’s outgoing king and his Russian wife, citing hearsay and unnamed “insiders”. However, her father and friends dismissed these claims, claiming the aforementioned reports are based on "fake facts".

The former model and Sultan Muhammad V, who kept the title after his resignation, made headlines in November 2018 when they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony held in the prestigious Moscow suburb of Barvikha. Sultan Muhammad V resigned as the supreme ruler of the country just weeks later, on 6 January, fanning speculation about his marriage being the reason for the move, as the Malaysian rulers’ council refused to crown Voevodina, despite her embracing Islam.