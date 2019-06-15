Register
    Lily Allen performs on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

    Lily Allen Sends Waves by Dedicating ‘F*** You’ Hit to PM Frontrunner Boris Johnson

    © AP Photo / Amy Harris/Invision
    Along with dropping a C-bomb just a minute after she paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the 2017 Grenfell blaze, colourful Ms Allen opted for a couple of sharp remarks about the Tories amid a forthcoming new round of the PM vote in the Conservative Party.

    The Smile singer took to the stage at the iconic Isle of Wight Festival on Friday night, looking impeccably stylish in a denim patchwork outfit matching her bluish hair colour. After the star banged out her greatest hits, she abruptly paused to drop a couple of comments on the 2017 Grenfell tragedy, which happened exactly on the day two years ago.

    “Many, many people lost their lives just down the road from me”, Allen uttered before inviting the crowd to hold a minute silence for those who died in the tragic fire.

    On the night of 14 June 2017, a blaze broke out in the Grenfell residential tower block in the West London borough of Kensington after a refrigerator exploded in one of the apartments, killing 72 people - including 18 children.

    After the minute was over, Allen yelled in rage, earning applause online:

    “If you shouted through that, you’re a c***”.

    Later during her set, the singer couldn’t help but bring up frontrunner for the UK prime ministership Boris Johnson, who earned the most votes from his Tory colleagues in the first ballot earlier this week. She belted out as she proceeded with her flamboyant “F*** You” hit:

    “This is for the Tory party. It was written before Trump and May but it’s now about Boris”.

    However, the mention prompted nothing but boos from the public in attendance, unlike her Twitter audience:

    It is not the first time that Lily Allen has lashed out at the Tories and Brexit Party leader Niger Farage. In 2017, she blatantly opposed Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for breaking with the European Union, making a controversial comparison between European Union relations and the slave trade.

    Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has come out ahead in the first round of the MPs’ ballot for leader of the Conservative Party.

    Johnson got 114 votes, coming ahead of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on 43, Environment Secretary Michael Gove on 37 and former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab on 27, as three contenders were forced to quit the race after failing to reach the threshold of 17 votes on Thursday, 13 June.

    Tags:
    Brexit, music, Festival, hit, prime minister, Tory
