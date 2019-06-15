WATCH Video of Prince Harry Rebuking Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour Goes Viral

A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the annual Trooping the Colour last weekend has gone viral after fans believe that the former actress was being told off by her husband in a rather cold manner.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode in a carriage together, along with Kate Middleton and Camilla, before the entire family joined Her Majesty on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, facing the cheering crowd, where the viral video was shot.

The clip shows Harry looking backwards and appearing to speak to someone off camera. The Duchess of Sussex then turns around and appears to say something to her husband and he mutters something back. Seconds later, she turns back again before Harry seems to tell her to “turn around” as he turns, facing the crowds with a stern expression.

​Many users noted that Markle looked “pissed” and that it seemed like Harry had told her to turn around in a rather a cold manner. Others suggested that the Duchess was “ready to cry”.

According to a lip-reading expert from the Daily Mail, Prince Harry allegedly told Meghan, “Yes, that's right" when she turned to him the first time, and then, "Turn around… look," when she did it a second time. The whole conversation happened right before England's national anthem started playing and it's the British Royal family's protocol to face forward while it's playing.

This is Duchess Meghan’s first public appearance since the birth of her son, Archie Harrison. The new royal family member stood behind James, Viscount Severn, 11, and Isla Phillips, 7. She was also behind Prince Andrew, the Queen's third child.