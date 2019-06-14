Twitter Throws Surprise Troll Party for Trump on His Birthday

The 45th is turning 73 today, marking his third birthday celebration in office. While many have sent their best wishes to the incumbent US president, many have chosen to use this special day to take aim at Donald Trump and make the day about his predecessor Barack Obama and late political opponent John McCain.

Twitter users have attempted to hijack the hashtag #HappyBirthdayMrPresident, currently trending on Donald Trump’s 73d birthday, and turn it into a mockery. While Trump is spending his special day by carrying out the presidential routine, namely a lunch with the secretary of state, a meeting with the secretary of education, and talking to the press about health coverage for small businesses, many have decided to make sure that no-one clicking on the hashtag will understand who it is that has a special day on 14 June.

Instead, they preferred to congratulate former President Barack Obama, who is born in August, and wish him a very early happy birthday.

Well, since "Happy Birthday Mr. President" is trending, I'll just use this opportunity to wish President Obama an EARLY happy birthday.



After all, he won BOTH elections without help of foreign enemies, gave us a thriving economy, and was the BEST President of my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/Bm3qz6r77r — BrooklynDad_Defiant! #JohnMcCainDay (@mmpadellan) June 13, 2019

You know what idgaf .... happy birthday mr president !!! I'll do it again in August! pic.twitter.com/xCLNtKNj8d — Ivan Leo (@ikoolaid) June 13, 2019

"Happy Birthday Mr. President" A bit early for your August 4th birthday! But, we love you so much!! @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/rAx6Dyx84W — Khaleesi Resists (@AngelKat777) June 13, 2019

Happy birthday Mr. President, that is, the 44th President, Obama. I know your birthday isn’t for another few months, but happy early birthday!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉#HappyBirthdayMrPresident — Malaika Rashid (@Malaika1908) June 13, 2019

​There were even those who mockingly changed the #HappyBirthdayMrPresident to #JohnMcCainDay, referring to a late Republican opponent of Trump.

On #JohnMcCainDay, I remember when Democrats and Republicans could be DECENT to each other.



That time John McCain corrected one of his supporters, and spoke up for Obama, told me all I needed to know about him.



Happy Birthday Mr. President Obama! Enjoy #JohnMcCainDay! pic.twitter.com/KpmKvFjLFJ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! #JohnMcCainDay (@mmpadellan) June 14, 2019

Happy Birthday Mr. President!



All of us chipped in to get you a present. Here it is...#JohnMcCainDay- ENJOY! pic.twitter.com/hAIFVaLGSO — Critical Thinker-Cradle To Grave! (@sta_united) June 14, 2019

​As other tweets suggested, some fell for the trick.

When you realize happy birthday mr. President was for trump pic.twitter.com/6zkxnQJwVa — 阿什利 (@Ashleyuhhh) June 13, 2019

Happy Birthday Mr. President.. Wait. It’s for Trump? Never mind! pic.twitter.com/mqaCUs4ocU — [RT PINNED] Nexus339 (@Nexus339) June 13, 2019

I love that everyone thinks Happy Birthday Mr. President is for Obama. You know, an actual president? pic.twitter.com/ZjSQ5gmxCm — Squanchy (@n3xusp0laris) June 13, 2019

* sees “happy birthday mr president” trending *



* realizes its trumps birthday not Obama * pic.twitter.com/7Qki9KWUL5 — john (@Dat_dudejw) June 14, 2019

​Others pledged allegiance to Captain America actor Chris Evans, who was also born on 14 June.

happy birthday mr president is actually only trending because it’s chris evans’s birthday and we all know he deserves that and more. love you king pic.twitter.com/xqBhkfspeg — nic (@niicoleodom) June 13, 2019