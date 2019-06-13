Rule the Waves! Trump's 'Prince of Whales' Gaffe Leaves Social Media in Stitches

Even though the apparent spelling error in the president's tweet was swiftly corrected, plenty of netizens managed to take screenshots of the original and went on to mercilessly mock Trump over the blunder.

US President Donald Trump has once again become the focus of attention online due to one of his latest tweet, though probably not the way the POTUS might've intended.

In an apparent response to a news article which alleged that Trump “said he'd listen if foreign governments offered him 'dirt' on opponents", as the Daily Mail put it, the US president named several foreign leaders and dignitaries he meets “every day”, including the “Prince of Whales” - the apparently misspelled title of Prince Charles.

The Internet remembers things better than you do. pic.twitter.com/P9hb3bOYwq — Doktor Zoom (@DoktorZoom) June 13, 2019

And even though the spelling mistake was swiftly corrected, many amused netizens seemed reluctant to just let this blunder slide.

"You will not replace me!" - Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/zf00c2UkbL — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 13, 2019

First photos in from Trump's meeting with the Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/MclQIT9G2A — Hazel Shearing (@hazelshearing) June 13, 2019

1) Prince of Wales

2) Prince of Whales

3) Prince of Wails pic.twitter.com/fFN0Sukk5R — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) June 13, 2019

White House Staff preparing to meet with the Prince of Whales. pic.twitter.com/uJfmvkHzXV — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 13, 2019

I don't know who the artist for this is but here he is, the Prince of Whales. pic.twitter.com/uicPm7ZDiW — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) June 13, 2019

As a result of this development, the phrase "Prince of Whales" quickly became a trending topic on Twitter on 13 June.