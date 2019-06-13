'Nuclear Striptease Girl' Snaps New TOPLESS Photo in Chernobyl Disaster Zone Despite Public Outrage

The girl's new revealing photo was met with disdain online as netizens shamed the model and advised her to do something more meaningful for a change.

A female Instagram model who recently managed to raise quite a few eyebrows online thanks to the revealing photos of herself snapped near the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster has apparently responded to all the criticism coming her way with a fresh cheeky picture.

The photo, also snapped in the abandoned Ukrainian city of Pripyat which was evacuated in the aftermath of the catastrophe, features the model posing topless while wearing a respirator.

As with the first controversial image, the girl's antics evoked a stream of negative feedback online, with social media users either shaming her or asking her to do something “more important” for a change.

“Go pose next to the elephant toe. Don't stop now! Your awesome career as a model awaits you!” user teemutl quipped.

“Shame shame shame”, hcg_banani added.

“Get over it and move on. There's more important things to concern yourself with then selfies like this especially if taken at the exclusion zone at Chernobyl”,

The Chernobyl disaster, considered to be one of the worst nuclear accidents in history, occurred on 26 April 1986. The ensuing contamination led to nearly 8.4 million residents of modern-day Belarus, Ukraine and Russia being exposed to high levels of radiation, while over 400,000 people were forced to evacuate the most polluted areas.

Recently, public interest in Chernobyl was rekindled following the release of the critically acclaimed HBO series about the tragedy, with tourists flocking to the irradiated disaster area in droves.

Commenting on the news regarding the “inappropriate selfies” snapped by tourists in the exclusion zone, series writer Craig Mazin asked people to “remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there", and they should “comport” themselves “with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed.”