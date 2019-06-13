Spiderweb Between Trump and Polish President Steals the Show at Joint Press Conference (PHOTO)

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the White House on Wednesday for talks with US President Donald Trump on a range of bilateral interests including security, trade, energy, and deepening the security partnership.

During a press conference, a thin spider web could be seen between the microphones installed in the stands of the Polish President Andrzej Duda and US President Donald Trump glistening in the sun.

It looks like there is a spider cobweb between Polish President Duda and Trump. pic.twitter.com/Jv3CXiLgYu — Rob Ottawa (@RobOttawa) June 12, 2019

​While many mocked the awkward situation, some social media users noted that this was a good sign, demonstrating that there really was a special connection between the leaders of the two states.

There's something symbolic-like about the spider web that appears to connect Trump and Duda during this joint press conference. 😎 — 🍷Kim Eckert (@akim_eckert) June 12, 2019

There’s a spiderweb between Duda & Trump. I’m not sure what is more terrifying... not knowing where the spider is or being stuck on a spiderweb with Trump. — (┛ಠ_ಠ)┛彡 ԀWՈꓤꓕ (@CatatoxicRiot) June 12, 2019

​US presidents commonly hold open-air press conferences when there weather is good.

Objective correlative: the spider web flickering between Trump and Duda. — Mona Nicoara (@monanicoara) June 12, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda revealed a new joint effort to significantly bolster cooperation between the two countries during talks at the White House on various fronts such as energy and defence, specifically, sending 1,000 more American troops to the nation's border with Russia.