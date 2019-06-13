Twitter Erupts After Famous Streamer Dr Disrespect Gets Banned on Twitch for Streaming in Bathroom

The Twitch streamer, who was planning to make an IRL stream from one of the most important gaming events of the year, had his pass revoked for a video filmed from the public toilet cabin.

Dr Disrespect has now had his E3 access badge revoked, an E3 representative confirmed while speaking with Kotaku. His Twitch channel is currently down.

The reason for the ban was the breach of Twitch's terms of service: especially the clause that forbids the creation or uploading of content that's "invasive of privacy or publicity rights".

One video shows the streamer walking into a public toilet and locking himself inside a cubicle. Other people are clearly visible in the footage visiting the bathroom, and showing them on stream without their consent violates Twitch’s rules.

"Any use of the Twitch Services in violation of the foregoing violates these Terms of Service and may result in, among other things, termination or suspension of your rights to use the Twitch Services," the Twitch ToS reads.

Disrespect’s fellow gaming celebrities Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins and Turner 'Tfue' Tenney have taken opposite positions on the matter.

Tfue made his stance clear by tweeting out a screenshot of him wearing sunglasses and a fake moustache, captioned with a simple message: "Free Dr Disrespect."

Ninja initially reacted in a style similar to Tfue's tweet, posting an image of himself wearing steely sunglasses, a long blonde wig, and a fake moustache along with a cheeky caption - calling himself “Mr Respectful.” However, he later admitted that he believes Twitch made the correct decision in choosing to suspend the Doc.

Mr respectful would have never slipped up this hard. pic.twitter.com/1u216i9L8N — Ninja (@Ninja) 11 июня 2019 г.

It's a no brainer dude. I love him but when you break the rules you get punished, it's that simple. — Ninja (@Ninja) 12 июня 2019 г.

Most netizens admitted that streaming from the public bathroom was a prank taken too far, yet they mostly reacted to the issue with memes.

Man called Dr. Disrespect does something disrespectful.

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/LDrCGSMFWl — BradWOTO (@buffwoto) 12 июня 2019 г.

Me and the boys taking a dump with Dr Disrespect pic.twitter.com/vtz1xX9OJ5 — FiveLargeFries (@FiveLargeFries) 12 июня 2019 г.

Top 10 pictures taken before disasters pic.twitter.com/5gf8duazuB — Pazmaz (@pazmaz3) 12 июня 2019 г.

Remember when Dr. Disrespect got mad at an IRL streamer for streaming at a twitch party?



If there's one place I definitely want an unexpected live camera on me, it's while I'm in a public restroom. — Tyler | Code WILDCAT (@I_AM_WILDCAT) 11 июня 2019 г.

