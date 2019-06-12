Nuclear Striptease: Girl Triggers Online Meltdown With Her TOPLESS Chernobyl Photo

While it remains unclear exactly what kind of reaction the model expected when she bared her body amid the abandoned irradiated city, it seems that many social media users were less than thrilled by her antics.

As tourists flocked to the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine, following the release of the critically acclaimed HBO series about the tragedy, a female Instagram model has managed to cause quite a stir on social media after she posted a couple of revealing photos of herself which were snapped in Pripyat – a ghost city located near the crippled nuclear plant, whose population was evacuated in 1986 in the aftermath of the catastrophe.

The photos, which feature the girl posing in front of the desolate buildings that were abandoned by their residents over 3 decades ago prompted a number of Instagram users to give her a piece of their mind.

“You're an absolute joke. This is disrespectful in so many ways. If you have any morale compass, take this down. People died here”, wrote a user named wintersacey.

“If you give birth to sick children later (I hope not), you should look back to this photo”, Gregory mulyuk remarked.

“Very disrespectful and wrong - you should have thought a little before you decided to do this”, chopsie83 added.

The Twitter crowd also did not seem amused with the girl’s antics in the exclusion zone.

the girl in the 4th picture after taking her pic in chernobyl: pic.twitter.com/5V8CUv9ql1 — pain and suffering in various tempos (@neukoln77) 11 июня 2019 г.

PPL👏ARE👏TAKING👏NAKED👏INSTAS👏AT👏CHERNOBYL👏



What’s next topless influencer photos at Auschwitz hashtagged “free the nipple”?!?!



WHERE IS THE FKNG ASTEROID WHERE THE FK IS IT WHERE JFC https://t.co/Su1BVDpXlp — Your Gay Uncle John (@JohntheCraptist) 12 июня 2019 г.

Someone seriously in their underwear... anything for likes. 😶 — Müll (@DeeWudGud) 10 июня 2019 г.

The Chernobyl disaster, considered to be one of the worst nuclear accidents in history, occurred on 26 April 1986. The subsequent contamination led to nearly 8.4 million residents of modern-day Belarus, Ukraine and Russia being exposed to high levels of radiation, while over 400,000 people were forced to evacuate the most polluted areas.