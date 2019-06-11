‘Anything Could Happen’: Jennifer Aniston on Her Comments About Friends Reunion

It’s been fifteen years since Friends ended, but people are still obsessed with the show and hopes of a reunion show no signs of dying down. Jennifer ‘Rachel Green’ Aniston recently really got fans’ hopes up when she said the cast would be up for it.

Jennifer Aniston has explained why she suggested a Friends reunion could take place – and it appears that the future of the show is as up in the air as it has been for the past fifteen years.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about her recent revelation that all members of the cast were down for a reunion, Aniston replied: "Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen.”

She added that there were “no plans in the immediate future” but that “anything could happen” with the much-awaited comeback of Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, and Ross.

Aniston has long evaded the threadbare question about the reunion, but appearing on The Ellen Show last week, she teased that all of the Friends were on board.

“The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure,” the 50-year-old actress said. “Listen, anything could happen.”

It differed quite a lot from her statement to Ellen last December, in which she said that half of the collective wasn’t up for it. “The girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason,” she said on The Late Late Show in December, joking: “We [could] just give it some time and then Lisa [Kudrow], Courteney [Cox] and I could reboot Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.”

While plans for an eleventh season or a one-off special might be still lying on the shelf, Aniston has career plans and endeavours of her own. Her new film with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery, a crime-comedy about a married couple on a wacky European vacation, debuts on Netflix on 14 June.