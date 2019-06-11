Register
04:08 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Keanu Reeves participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss John Wick: Chapter 2 at AOL Studios on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York

    ‘You’re Breathtaking!’ – Fan Interrupts Keanu Reeves on E3 Stage and Goes Viral

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The 54-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at Xbox's E3 event on Sunday to announce his role in the upcoming "Cyberpunk 2077" video game, yet was interrupted by an enthusiastic comment from a fan in the crowd.

    The crowd erupted in cheers as Reeves emerged on stage in Los Angeles among a cloud of smoke to promote the game, where he is going to play a supporting role, judging by the latest trailer.

    A while back, Reeves said he was asked by video game publisher CD Projekt Red to be a part of their upcoming project.

    "They were going on and on about how they'd create this vast, open world with a branching storyline. How you'd be able to customize your character by in-game choices," Reeves explained. "And it's not something I knew before, but I was excited by it. And I'm always drawn to fascinating stories."

    The John Wick star continued to describe the futuristic game, noticing that “the feeling of being there… of walking the streets of the future is really going to be breathtaking,” when a fan — YouTuber Peter Sark — yelled, "You're breathtaking!"

    The audience — and even Reeves himself — couldn't help but chuckle. "You're breathtaking!" laughed Reeves, pointing back at the audience member. "You're all breathtaking!"

    The 20-second clip of the exchange went viral, getting more than 1.6 million views and nearly 40,000 retweets, with Reeves becoming one of the most trending topics on Twitter worldwide on Sunday.

    READ MORE: Microsoft Announces Next Generation of Xbox Gaming Consoles

    Sark, the man who made the "breathtaking" remark, wrote in a tweet that “Keanu Reeves just announced to the world that I’m breathtaking,” – and even got a free Cyberpunk 2077 collector’s edition from CD Project RED game studio.

    Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on April 16, 2020.

    Related:

    WHO Officially Designates Gaming Addiction a Mental Health Disorder
    ‘Sex With Stalin’ Developer Reveals What Led Him to Create Bizarre BDSM Game
    Top YouTuber PewDiePie Teams up With Video Gaming Star Ninja to Conquer Amazon's Twitch
    Project Scarlett: Microsoft Announces Next Generation of Xbox Gaming Consoles
    Tags:
    games, gamers, announcement, Keanu Reeves, Games
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse