Justin Bieber Wants to Have UFC Fight With Tom Cruise, and Fans Are in SHOCK

If such a Celebrity Death Match became real, what would the odds be? Some say Bieber would be the obvious winner because Cruise is more than twice his age, but others argue that the 56-year-old actor has been doing stunts and fight scenes for quite a while.

Belieb it or not, Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a cage fight and got the backing of Conor McGregor.

In an almost-surreal step, the Canadian hit-maker called out Cruise (31 years his senior) on Twitter.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” Bieber wrote. “Tom, if you don’t take this fight you’re scared and you will never live it down.”

He then tagged UFC boss Dana White, suggesting that he could organise the bout: “Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?”

Within less than an hour, ultimate entrepreneur Conor McGregor weighed in, saying that he is ready to host the fight in case Tom Cruise gives the okay.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

He also jumped on the actor-hating bandwagon, challenging The Departed star Mark Wahlberg.

Needless to say, hordes of UFC watchers as well as fans of the four men have been discussing the wild exchange between Bieber and McGregor.

The first question is, why Cruise? Is it just a joke, is Justin not a fan of his work or, perhaps, scientology, or do they have a previously unknown beef?

Cause hes 5’2 — Casrob (@CasrobX) 10 июня 2019 г.

Some have pounced on the Canadian for challenging a man older than his dad.

Can you imagine if Tom Cruise challenged a man 31 years older than him to a fight and what a pussy everybody would be calling him for doing so? Tom's 12 years older than your dad, Justin. WTF. — Erik Larsen (@ErikJLarsen) 10 июня 2019 г.

You're calling out a 56 year old man lol — Bobby Nash (@B_Nashty) 10 июня 2019 г.

But others said he wasn’t quite the favourite.

Tom Cruise is a legitimately crazy person. You never fight crazy. — *** (@EFSTATHlOS) 10 июня 2019 г.

A 56 year old man that would kill Beiber in the first minute. I hope this happens and Cruise just breaks his jaw and crushes his windpipe. — Furdro103 (@Furdro1031) 10 июня 2019 г.

Dude, I think my 16 year old daughter might mess Justin Bieber up! — AJ Johnson (@ajtarheel) 10 июня 2019 г.

if u lose u gotta become a Scientologist tho — Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) 10 июня 2019 г.

Justin was also quick to receive a playful challenge from a fan.