Bikini Babe Kinsey Wolanski Won Over Liverpool Players With Wildcat Stunt

US swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski, who interrupted the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham, spoke about her increased popularity among football players, according to The Sun.

Wolanski didn't crash this year's UEFA final with the intention of stealing the ball or running away with the cup, but she may have won over some of the league's champions; she said that several Liverpool players had started flirting with her via personal Instagram messages.

"One of them sent me an emoji with a heart, the other wrote that he saw my race during the match," she noted.

The model admitted that she did not know who wrote to her until she opened their social network profiles.

According to Wolanski, she told each of them that she already has a relationship with the blogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. She called him the sweetest boy in the world and professed that she hoped to marry him.

Liverpool FC defeated London's Tottenham Hotspur 2:0 on June 1, winning the UEFA Champions League's final match. Wolanski, in the first half of the game, made an unexpected dash onto the field. She was wearing a swimsuit bearing the name of the YouTube channel Zdorovetskiy. The girl almost made it to the centre of the field before being intercepted by security officers. She did not resist, and left the field. UEFA fined the model 15 thousand euros for the guerrilla marketing stunt.