Twitch Streaming Platform Accused of Banning Users for Referring to WoW’s Characters ‘Nagas’

Multiple Twitch users have stated that they received indefinite suspensions over terms of services violations for using the name of World of Warcraft’s NPCs, called Nagas, the Dexerto website reports. Some posted the message that they got from the platform, claiming they were banned for "hateful conduct" and threats of violence against a person or group of people in chats.
uuuuuh what the hell just happened?????? pic.twitter.com/9oVqjl1LXU— Lophi (@LophiLouis) June 8, 2019
@TwitchSupport I literally got perma'd for saying something REFERRED TO A GAME that npc was CALLED LIKE THIS?— skoomba (@skumbagelli) June 8, 2019
Hello? pic.twitter.com/7tuxp2LkUM
According to the website, the debate was started by a popular users of the livestreaming platform. The gamer, with the handle Savix_Tv, has over 70,000 followers and reportedly said: “I got my gun out and shot that Naga.”
Although he was not banned, he still explained to his viewers that his comment was taken out of context.
However, some fellow streamers lambasted the users’ claims about being wrongly accused as “disingenuous". One of the such streamers was a user with the handle DisguisedToast, who insisted that the name of the character was used to substitute a racial slur.
This is such a disingenuous way to frame the situation.— Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) June 8, 2019
Streamer Savix said "Shot that Naga", and as expected chat reacts with CmonBruh since Naga sounds like the N-Word.
Then 2 hours later, you all raid his stream and spam "SHOOT SOME NAGAS POG"
Why randomly spam that? pic.twitter.com/DZJjumD4y3
Ehhh, context makes this ban more reasonable. You weren't just saying the name of an NPC in WoW. You were being edgy. pic.twitter.com/ZdV4P7MjGQ— Ashton (@Nametakenlolol) June 8, 2019
No, "chief", the chat was obviously trying to be edgy and using "Naga" in place of "Nigga". They weren't referring to a race in WoW, they 100% knew the connotations when they were spamming chat. pic.twitter.com/3F286wdBpH— Ashton (@Nametakenlolol) June 8, 2019
