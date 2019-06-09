Bombshell Blonde Streaker Who Disrupted UCL Final Unveils PLAN to Earn Enough Money to Retire at 30

Maxim and Sports Illustrated model Kinsey Wolanski has enjoyed the international spotlight and a popularity surge, gaining more than 1.5 million followers on her Instagram page within several hours of her cheeky stunt. In a recent interview she revealed that she is going to stay in the game.

22-year-old American Kinsey Wolanski, who sprinted across the pitch during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in a racy swimsuit to promote her boyfriend’s adult-video platform, has pledged to continue streaking for more publicity.

"By the time I'm 30, I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that. I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile," the model told The Sun.

View this post on Instagram Did I distract #8 a little too much? A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on Jun 1, 2019 at 4:51pm PDT

The blonde bombshell, whose Instagram following on social media skyrocketed following the incident, revealed that she was inspired by the response she got following her stunt in Madrid, noting one “can't buy that kind of publicity.”

View this post on Instagram no football games today so my schedule’s pretty open wyd A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on Jun 7, 2019 at 1:09pm PDT

“The response has been unbelievable, I couldn't be happier. It was the biggest thrill of my life,” she admitted, noting that her boyfriend, who is said to be the mastermind behind her daring performance, “couldn't be prouder” of her.

According to the model, she also caught the attention of some Liverpool FC stars. Although she refused to name them, she claimed that a couple of players did send her flirty messages.

"One sent some heart emojis and the other one a message saying 'I saw you at the game',” she said.

Although the blonde model was subsequently fined €15,000 ($17,000) for non-compliance with the football organisation’s guidelines and additional €10,000 for promoting the YouTube channel of her boyfriend, a Russian-American prankster whose name was written on Wolanski’s revealing swimsuit, she appeared to yield a profit, as Wolanski’s fan base on Instagram swelled up to nearly 3 million.

READ MORE: Bombshell Champions League Invader Shows off How to UNDRESS at Snap of Your Fingers (VIDEO)

However, some time after, her account appeared to be hacked, with anyone attempting to check out the 22-year-old blonde stunner’s snaps being met with the automatic message: "This photo or video has been removed from Instagram." Wolanski subsequently confirmed the Instagram account hack on Twitter, but the profile is back now.